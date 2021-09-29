Carl Niehaus is back in action campaigning for ANC ahead of elections

Carl Niehaus will this weekend start campaigning for the ANC ahead of the November 1 local government elections after the party reinstated his membership.

This after the party’s acting secretary-general Jessie Duarte informed him, through a letter TimesLIVE has seen, that the suspension of his membership has lapsed since the party failed to bring charges against him.

According to Duarte, the ANC constitution states the suspension of his party membership lapsed as he was not charged within 30 days of his temporary suspension.

The embattled Niehaus had his ANC membership suspended in July after defying the national executive committee’s decision to disband the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), in which he served as spokesperson.

He was also accused of bringing the party into disrepute for insisting on addressing the crowd, as MKMVA spokesperson, outside former president Jacob Zuma’s home before his incarceration.

He appealed his party membership suspension but the appeals body, led by Nomvula Mokonyane, told him they did not have the jurisdiction or authority to overturn his suspension.