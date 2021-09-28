Jobs, jobs, jobs: Ramaphosa says ANC will focus on employment in next five years

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that job creation will be the ANC's priority should it be voted in to run municipalities - and pledged that his party would do away with labour brokers in delivering “essential local government functions”.

Ramaphosa was presenting the party’s manifesto at Church Square in Pretoria on Monday night.

The president said his party would prioritise creating job opportunities for the youth who were entering the work space for the first time “at a much faster rate” than ever before.

“It is our intention to ensure that skills development programmes are more closely aligned to the job opportunities and economic development programmes in communities,” said Ramaphosa.

He added that the ANC, in its efforts to create jobs and sustainable livelihoods, it will also seek to end the outsourcing of essential service, which would mean ending labour brokering in municipalities.

The ANC has been under pressure from its alliance partners to ban labour brokers for many years. The Polokwane conference decided to regulate labour brokering, which led to the amendment of the Labour Relations Act to dictate that clients labour brokers have to hire contractors who earn below R205,433 annually after working for three months.

This move by the ANC would be welcomed by its alliance partners, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party.

Ramaphosa said small businesses that have been strangled by strict municipal bylaws and licensing fees will also get a reprieve.

Said Ramaphosa: “The ANC will amend or repeal restrictive bylaws on trading, land-use, urban production of crops and other regulations that prevent people from earning a living.

“We will reduce or remove the licence fees that many small and informal businesses have to pay to ply their trade.”