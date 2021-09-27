Malema and Mpofu would be among the first to pay wealth tax for indigent families

EFF leader Julius Malema and prominent lawyer Dali Mpofu would be among the wealthy people an EFF government would target for a special wealth tax to subsidise indigent families.

Malema told hundreds of supporters gathered in Johannesburg on Sunday for the party's manifesto launch ahead of the November 1 local government elections that every EFF-governed municipality would implement a property wealth tax - a special tax where the wealthy would subsidise indigent families.

“The people with big yards and big houses, we are going to tax them because they are rich. They must subsidise the poor,” he said.

“How do we determine that this person is rich. Dali Mpofu is going to be the first victim of the property wealth tax because he lives around Mandela's home in Houghton,” said Malema.

“We are going to tax them including myself. I stay in Sandton. I must pay the wealth tax to subside the poor. That is the only practical way to share the wealth of the country.

“We said the wealth of the country must be shared and the rich must share with the poor and they shall do so through the property wealth tax that the EFF municipality is going to implement,” he said.

Malema said the EFF manifesto was based on an observation that people were landless, jobless, local government was incapable and many people in SA still did not have access to water.

He said the EFF had also observed that many people still stayed in shacks with no toilets, did not have electricity, access to quality primary health care, roads were not tarred, and those that were had potholes.

“Our manifesto is based on a truthful observation that children do not have access to clean and safe recreational and sporting facilities, that instead of creating jobs for millions of jobless young people, municipalities give tenders to the connected few and our people do not have access to sanitation and proper toilets,” said Malema.

“Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the elections campaign. It was “land and jobs” in previous elections.