'We are not voting for the ANC': Residents air grievances with Ramaphosa in Thembisa

“We are not voting for the ANC,” angry Thembisa residents said on Sunday.

When ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at the Ekurhuleni community care centre in Thembisa, he was greeted by angry protesting residents, complaining about the candidate for their ward in the upcoming local government elections.

Community leader Khosi Mahlangu said: “We are protesting against the unfair processes happening in ward six, the Swaziland voting district, whereby it was not given an opportunity to choose a candidate for the upcoming local government elections. So the community is not going to vote.”

Ramaphosa is expected to visit the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela area as well as the Mpumelelo Primary School and Coptic Orthodox Church, canvassing for votes and mobilising people to vote on November 1

Mahlangu, who was one of the residents protesting outside the centre, said the community will ask Ramaphosa who they should vote for because they were not given an opportunity to choose a candidate.