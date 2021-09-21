WATCH | LOL! This is how Malema felt after 'dealing with ANC clowns'
EFF leader Julius Malema has made light of a scuffle involving his party and ANC members at a voting station at Dambuza township in Pietermaritzburg.
Over the weekend, ANC members allegedly tried to prevent Malema from entering the voting station.
A video of the incident showed people wearing ANC-branded T-shirts and headscarves engaged in verbal altercations with EFF members at a closed gate outside the voting station.
Taking to social media, Malema shared a video of a man singing, suggesting it depicted his mood after “dealing with ANC clowns decisively”.
In the video, the man in church-like attire can be heard harmonising a hymn while blowing steam out of a hot iron.
After dealing with @MYANC clowns decisively. 🤣💃🕺🏾💃🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/bO2ibtmzPU— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 19, 2021
In a statement, the EFF said it intends to lay a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission (IEC).
“The EFF wants to make it categorically clear that there are no no-go areas where the EFF can't campaign and no amount of drunk and disorderly behaviour by foolish individuals will stop or prevent us from campaigning,” the party said.
“The EFF also demands that the IEC take appropriate action against the ANC to restore and set the tone throughout the country for the upcoming local government elections.”
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the incident, saying he was against any political party being prevented from campaigning.
“That is clearly set out in our constitution and our democracy dictates that all political parties have the right to campaign and go out to the population. I would investigate it. I take a very dim view about fights between political parties. That should not be allowed, whoever the political parties are,” said Ramaphosa.