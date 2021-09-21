DA in KZN intent on taking marginal uMngeni municipality from ANC

The DA is looking to make history in KwaZulu-Natal by clinching a victory that will see it govern a municipality in the province for the first time.

The party has set its sights on uMngeni municipality, where fewer than 2,500 votes is the difference between the DA and the governing ANC, the only two parties represented in the municipal council.

“The reception in uMngeni is positive towards the DA. We have done our ground work. We are ready to encourage voters to vote for change because where the DA governs we govern well — that is our focus,” provincial leader Francois Rogers told supporters.

Addressing members at the party’s election campaign launch, Rogers said in a political race, the DA was miles ahead of other parties.

“Just drive and walk around. I can only see blue, I don’t see any other colour,” he said, referring to DA election posters.