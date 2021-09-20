What you said: Pule Mabe’s ANC salaries rant shows ‘party factionalism at its best’

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe’s recent comments about the party’s salaries fiasco shows “ANC factionalism at its best”, say many TimesLIVE readers.

Addressing a media briefing last week, Mabe said the ANC had not received enough donor funding to pay employees their salaries. He said employees protesting against the nonpayment of salaries must produce records of the work they do for the organisation.

“It is important that those who approach the courts or law enforcement agencies to register their concerns accompany such with the contribution they are making to the organisation.

“There are security guards who can produce a roster so the ANC is not taken for granted by people who cannot produce records and evidential proof of performing duties of the ANC. We are not playing here. We are a self-respecting organisation,” said Mabe.

Reacting to Mabe’s statement, 62% of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said his rant showed factionalism in the ANC, while 30% agreed with him, saying workers need to show their productivity.

A total of 9% said Mabe was too emotional and workers should be given the benefit of the doubt.