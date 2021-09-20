Candidate registrations can proceed, after Constitutional Court ruling

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the DA’s application to declare the reopening of the candidate registration process by the Electoral Commission (IEC) as unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid.

This means political parties - and independents - have until 5pm on Tuesday to register candidates.

In a unanimous judgment decided without an oral hearing on Monday, the court said the decision was in line with the law and its refusal not to postpone the elections to next year did not imply the candidate cut-off may not be extended.

The apex court had previously ordered that the commission determine if it was possible to hold a voter registration weekend before the polls, which it said must take place between October 27 and November 1.

The IEC determined a voter registration weekend could take place and, as part of this process, reopened the candidate application process.