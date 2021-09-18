Voter registration weekend off to slow start in Nelson Mandela Bay
The voter registration weekend in Nelson Mandela Bay got off to a slow start with the online registration system experiencing glitches much of Saturday and residents trickling into voting stations.
The Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) online registration system was also offline across the Metro, however, the IEC claims it had little effect on the process of voter registration...
