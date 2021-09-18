Malema preaches peace in Phoenix, two months after racial clashes

Julius Malema toned down his racial rhetoric on Saturday when he visited the predominantly Indian township of Phoenix in Durban for the first time since 36 people were killed there in the July unrest.

The EFF leader, who two months ago said if the police did not “find the Indians” who had killed people the EFF would do so, called for peace.

“I don't want tension, I want peace, and those who don't want peace are enemies of the EFF,” said Malema.

The Phoenix killings took place during riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng that left more than 300 people dead and hundreds of businesses destroyed.

The Phoenix deaths were understood to be a result of historical racial tensions between black African and Indian communities allegedly exploding into vigilante groups targeting black Africans.