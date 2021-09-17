Fake news! EFF is not giving away R500k as part of election campaign
The EFF has dismissed a social media post claiming the party is giving away R500,000 ahead of the local government elections.
The post, with an EFF logo, was circulated on Twitter this week and claimed the party was doing a giveaway of half a million rand.
The poster was made using the party’s manifesto launch announcement, with the event set to take place in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, on September 26.
It did not mention why the money was being given away or how people could “win”.
The EFF warned the public about the post, saying it was not in any way affiliated with the party.
“This is not an EFF account or affiliated with any EFF structures across the country. It has been reported. Kindly report as well,” said the party.
“No fake news against us can stop us from victory in the 2021 local government elections.”
FAKE NEWS ALERT— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 17, 2021
This is not an @EFFSouthAfrica account or affiliated with any EFF structures across the country.
It has been reported. Kindly report as well!
No fake news against us can stop us from victory in the 2021 Local Government Elections.#RegisterToVoteEFF pic.twitter.com/v2K7EIi2gM
The scam is not the only one busted this week.
On Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal's co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned the public of an impersonator extorting money from Facebook users.
“The MEC urges members of the public to ignore and report such accounts, some of which have tried to extort money from unsuspecting people.
“MEC Hlomuka does not have an account on Facebook.
“Residents wishing to receive updates on activities of the MEC can visit the official KZN Cogta page,” the department said.