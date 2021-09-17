Battle for Northern poll heats up

Tension rising as nine parties vie for support in key Gqeberha area

A racially-charged poster, missing Facebook pages, boundary changes, attempts to join forces and a scolding online — campaigning in Gqeberha’s northern areas is heating up as several parties battle it out for crucial votes ahead of the municipal elections.



At least nine parties are trying to woo northern areas voters — and tempers are already flaring as accusations and insults among the smaller parties circulate online...