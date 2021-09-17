ANC staff suspend strike to focus on local government elections

Disgruntled staff employed at the ANC’s Luthuli House HQ have suspended their strike with immediate effect to focus on winning the local government elections.

The staff have not been paid their salaries and are in the middle of a tense dispute with their employer.

“As much as our problems and challenges are noble, we have decided that we can suspend the strike for the ANC to confront the challenges confronting our people and the country,” said a staff representative, Mvusi Mdala.

An internal communication dated September 16 reads: “The ANC staff, after a national general meeting, has informed the general manager that they have suspended their strike with immediate effect.”