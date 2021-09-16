Councillor denies using racial slur during heated telephone call
George councillor Iona Kritzinger has apologised to her family but not the traffic cop who claims she used the k-word during a heated telephonic conversation earlier in September.
The municipality and police are probing the allegation that Kritzinger used the racial slur when speaking to chief law enforcement officer Siyasanga Vandala...
