Don’t be intimidated, says government after three KZN ANC members shot dead

As fears mount over further bloodshed due to political violence in the build-up to municipal elections, the government has called on citizens and political candidates not to be “intimidated” by violent thugs.

The call comes on the back of a wave of attacks and killings around the country after the date for local government elections was set for Nov. 1, with voter registration taking place this weekend.

On Monday police minister Bheki Cele, accompanied by his deputy Cassel Mathale and deputy state security minister Zizi Kodwa, visited the families of three ANC members who were gunned down in a drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.