Magashule had no authority to suspend Ramaphosa: Court ruling

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s attempt to suspend his party boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, was not only null and void but the embattled Magashule had no authority to trigger such action.

This is according to a full bench judgment of the Johannesburg high court, which dismissed Magashule’s request to go to the Bloemfontein-based Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to have his suspension set aside and his attempted suspension of Ramaphosa affirmed.

In July the high court affirmed the ANC’s suspension of Magashule from his position.

However, he sought to dig in his heels, arguing that he believes the SCA can find differently on, among other grounds, his purported suspension of Ramaphosa.

Magashule argued that he suspended Ramaphosa on the authority of the ANC national working committee (NWC) and used the party’s rule 25.70 to effect such an action.