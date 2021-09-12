ANC sets aside Andile Lungisa’s suspension
The suspension of former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa has been set aside by the ANC’s national disciplinary committee (NDC).
Lungisa was suspended from the party for 18 months by the ANC’s provincial disciplinary committee (PDC) on June 14...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.