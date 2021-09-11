Mabuza paid for own flights and medical costs in Russia, he tells DA

Deputy president David Mabuza’s six-week trip to Russia to seek medical treatment was not funded by taxpayers, his office said on Friday afternoon.

The only cost borne by the taxpayer, through the presidency, was for a private secretary who accompanied Mabuza - “as per requirements”.

“The transport used was a commercial flight paid for at [the] deputy president’s own personal cost, including for medical costs,” Mabuza said through his spokesperson, Matshepo Seedat, on Friday afternoon.

Mabuza, who is the leader of government business, was answering questions posed to him by the DA’s Solly Malatsi. The questions were submitted on August 10.

The deputy president has been criticised for his recent-six week absence from work to receive medical attention in Russia.

TimesLIVE reported last week that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who granted Mabuza leave to go Russia for treatment, backed his deputy’s decision, telling MPs in the National Assembly that it was his “personal choice” to do so.

Ramaphosa was responding to questions from DA leader John Steenhuisen, who wanted to know why the president appointed Mabuza to lead the interministerial committee on Covid-19 despite his six-week absence.

Last month the Sunday Times reported that a debate about whether Mabuza was medically fit to hold office had reached the top of the ANC, with some members of the national working committee (NWC) questioning if he should continue in his post.