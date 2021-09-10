Dhlomo urges MPs to use election campaign to encourage SA to get vaccinated

Deputy minister of health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has told parliament that the upcoming local government elections are not going to negatively affect the country’s vaccination programme.

“We have actually understood that the local government elections preparations is a very important campaign that must go parallel with our vaccine programme,” said Dhlomo on Thursday evening.

Dhlomo, together with other senior department officials, was updating parliament’s portfolio committee on health on the vaccine rollout programme and vaccines acquisition.

His comments come a day after co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced that South Africans would cast their votes in the local government election on November 1.

“While we go out there as parliamentary liaisons talking about preparations for the local government elections, please do ask South Africans to consider vaccinating. We think it will enhance (the vaccination programme) because you will be going door-to-door to speak to people.”