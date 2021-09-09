'Once you register I'll come back to tell you who to vote for': Deputy President David Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday used his vaccine drive to lobby for votes in the upcoming local government elections, saying: “Once you have registered, I will come back and tell you who to vote for.”

His remarks come a day after co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s announcement that South Africans will cast their votes in the local government election on November 1.

TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Dlamini-Zuma made the announcement after consultations with the SA Electoral Commission (IEC).

Mabuza, who is the government’s leader of the interministerial committee on Covid-19, made the remarks while conducting a walkabout in surrounding communities of Rustenburg, Kgetleng and Madibeng municipalities in Bojanala district in the North West.

The purpose of his visit was to engage on strategic interventions aimed at ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination rollout programme in the province, which is lagging behind.