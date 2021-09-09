'If we see Zuma playing golf, then you're right': Jessie Duarte on Zuma's parole likened to Schabir Shaik's

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole being likened to the release of his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik.

Duarte was addressing the media this week on the outcomes of the ANC's lekgotla and the party's reaction to the Electoral Commission's (IEC) decision to open the process of the candidate nomination system.

She rejected assumptions that Zuma would behave like Shaik, saying the ANC will be proven wrong if Zuma, among other things, is seen playing golf.

“I think there are different circumstances to different situations. So if every situation is going to have a particular narrative, we are not going to allow ourselves to understand what the truth is and what isn’t,” said Duarte.

“The Schabir Shaik behaviour may have been wrong, but we cannot assume that comrade Zuma is not ill and will behave like Schabir Shaik. I think that’s not quite right.

“All I’m saying is that the world is much bigger than one perspective. If there is a mistake then we will be wrong. If we see comrade Zuma going to play golf, for instance, then, of course, you are right and we are wrong,” she said.