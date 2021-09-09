Good move or 'a favour for a friend'? SA split over Arthur Fraser overuling board on Zuma's medical parole

The disclosure by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser that he approved the release of former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole, has triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Fraser has garnered praise from some for his “bold decision” and criticism from others who have accused him of being a “Zuma person” and doing a favour for the former president.

He told the SABC's Vuyo Mvoko on Wednesday that the medical parole board, after an assessment, did not approve of Zuma's release on medical parole because he was in a stable condition. In the interview, Fraser said he overruled the decision and ordered Zuma's release.

The former president has been serving a 15-month sentence at the Estcourt correctional services facility. The sentence followed a Constitutional Court ruling in June after he defied its order to testify at the state capture commission.

Fraser said, like all inmates, Zuma underwent a medical assessment to ensure the facility was able to provide the health care he needed.