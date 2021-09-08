Zuma meeting lawyers in hospital to discuss 'a range of issues', says Manyi

Former president Jacob Zuma is meeting his legal team in hospital to discuss a range of issues, the JG Zuma Foundation said on Tuesday.

“This is just to confirm that President Zuma is still in hospital but he is going to be engaging with his lawyers on a whole range of issues,” said foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Manyi said the foundation hopes to update the nation after the meeting.

The meeting comes days after Zuma was placed on medical parole, 58 days after he was admitted as an inmate at the Estcourt Correctional Services facility in KwaZulu-Natal where he was serving his 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court.