‘The most corrupt among us sing and speak the loudest’: Mboweni gets tongues wagging

He also said took a shot at members of the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) for heckling ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

Over the weekend, Mantashe delivered a eulogy at the funeral service of the late MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe.

While he was at the podium, a group of MKMVA members entered while singing and carrying guns, disrupting Mantashe from speaking. He allowed them to continue singing until they were told to leave.

“In the history and politics of the ANC, the military is subordinate to the political leadership. No MK veteran or an ordinary member can disrupt a speech of the ANC national chairperson. Unheard of. Close ranks comrades!” Mboweni exclaimed.

On social media, Mboweni's comment about corrupt individuals drew mixed reactions, with many saying they have mastered the art of “acting poor and innocent” while filling their bank accounts with allegedly corrupt money.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say: