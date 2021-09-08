Jessie Duarte denies the ANC influenced the IEC decision to reopen candidate registrations

This serves as a much-needed lifeline for the ANC, which failed to register candidates with the IEC in more than 90 municipalities.

Duarte said the ANC does not have the power to influence the commission.

“We reject the accusation being made that the ANC tried to influence the IEC or the Constitutional Court in any way. We did not and we cannot. We met yesterday with all other political parties in the party liaison committee for the first time with the IEC.

“We understood and accepted the position they emerged with that you cannot reopen voter registration without the concomitant reopening and enabling people to run as candidates because any person who registers as a voter is eligible to run as a candidate,” she said.

Ahead of the announcement, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille accused the IEC of conspiring to rescue the ANC, saying the opposition party would interdict the reopening of the registration in court.

On Tuesday night, the party acted on its word and applied to the Constitutional Court to set aside the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate nomination process for the 2021 local government elections.

The DA said the decision was unconstitutional and unlawful.