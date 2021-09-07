Politics

Zuma, corruption, jobs & unity: Key takeaways from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC closing remarks

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 07 September 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Jacob Zuma a quick recovery 'as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones'. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the release of Jacob Zuma from jail. 

Zuma was placed on medical parole on Sunday after the department of correctional service received a medical report on the former president.

In his closing remarks to the ANC national executive committee's lekgotla on Monday, Ramaphosa said the ANC welcomed the decision by correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser to release Zuma on medical parole. 

Here are key takeaways from his closing remarks:

Welcoming Zuma's parole

“We have also received and taken note of the decision by correctional services and the national commissioner to release comrade Jacob Zuma from incarceration on medical parole. We welcome this.”

Speedy recovery for Zuma 

“We've heard that he is not well and we'd like to wish him a quick recovery as he's restored back to his home to be with his loved ones.”

Corruption weakens SA

“Crime, corruption and the erosion of state capacity have contributed to a sense of insecurity among South Africans and have weakened our ability to respond to the challenges facing our country.”

Creating employment

“We have reaffirmed that the central task of the moment is to create jobs and reduce poverty. The depth of the challenge we face and the extent of the deprivation in our society means that we have to act with greater purpose and focus to stimulate growth in our economy and create employment opportunities as a matter of urgency.”

Unity in the ANC

“A strong and united ANC is critical for the effective functioning of government and crucial for social cohesion. While the movement is facing challenges, this lekgotla has resolved to intensify our efforts to strengthen unity and renew our organisation.”

