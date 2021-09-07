Politics

'We celebrated clowns as our liberators for too long': Malema's cryptic tweet has social media buzzing

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 07 September 2021
EFF leader Julius Malema. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

EFF leader Julius Malema has social media in meltdown mode over his cryptic tweet, with scores suggesting it was aimed at former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters. 

In the tweet, Malema took a jab at “trained fools” with a history of being sell-outs and getting jailed by a political sell-out. 

He also said South Africans have been celebrating mediocrity for too long.

“Why are these trained fools getting ill-treated by a civilian with a history of being a sell-out, and comply?” asked Malema 

“We celebrated clowns as our liberators for too long. Sies! You get jailed by a political sell-out and you can't respond decisively. We have celebrated mediocre for too long.”

Malema's statement comes amid news that Zuma will be released from jail on medical parole. 

On Sunday, the department of correctional services said Zuma will complete the remainder of his 15-month prison sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

“Medical parole placement for Zuma means he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires,” said the department.

Previously, Malema told  SABC News that Zuma should be serving out his 15-month sentence under house arrest instead of prison.

“Zuma's arrest remains painful until today, worse for contempt of court when we have murderers who are not arrested or prosecuted,” Malema said at the time.

“Do I want an 80-year-old in prison? Hell no. Do I want Zuma arrested? Yes. What form of arrest? House arrest because he is too old,” he added.

On social media, many suggested that Malema's cryptic tweet was mostly targeted at the former president and his supporters. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: 

