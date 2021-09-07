Mapisa-Nqakula to replace Modise at Judicial Service Commission

Parliament has approved a motion for National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to be admitted as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The motion was raised by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina on Tuesday and adopted with no objections.

Mapisa-Nqakula replaces her predecessor, Thandi Modise, on the commission.

The move comes less than a week after parliament’s joint standing committee on defence dropped an investigation into allegations of corruption against Mapisa-Nqakula, who previously headed the defence and military veterans ministry, a position Modise now occupies.

News24 previously reported the committee was investigating Mapisa-Nqakula for allegedly receiving a R5m bribe from a defence contractor. She was also accused of blowing millions on aircraft charters and luxury hotels.