DA’s Mthatha founder Raymond Knock leaves party claiming racism
The DA has again been accused of racism with its Mthatha founding member Raymond Knock saying he has had enough of years of racial abuse.
Knock, who joined the DA in 2009 and set up structures in Mthatha and Mhlontlo, said he had resigned from the party and would represent the UDM should the party win enough seats in the upcoming municipal elections...
