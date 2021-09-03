Politics

Clock ticking for ANC branches

Hundreds must still hold meetings to participate in provincial elective conference

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 September 2021

Just seven days.

That is how long 368 ANC branches in the Eastern Cape have to wrap up branch general meetings and be eligible to participate in the party’s December provincial elective conference...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Suspected killers of Gauteng health department finance official Babita Deokaran ...

Most Read