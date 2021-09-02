Here's why David Mabuza is visiting the West Rand to help with the Covid-19 vaccination drive

Deputy President David Mabuza is inspecting the vaccination rollout in Mogale City, Gauteng, on Thursday.

This after the interministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines identified Gauteng as one of the three provinces that are falling short of their set targets to reach population immunity against the virus.

Mabuza and Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the West Rand district municipality, which was identified as the lowest-performing subdistrict, with only 8% of the total population vaccinated.

Makhura and Mabuza witnessed the vaccination of provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga, who got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site at Kagiso Mall.