Here's why David Mabuza is visiting the West Rand to help with the Covid-19 vaccination drive
Deputy President David Mabuza is inspecting the vaccination rollout in Mogale City, Gauteng, on Thursday.
This after the interministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines identified Gauteng as one of the three provinces that are falling short of their set targets to reach population immunity against the virus.
Mabuza and Gauteng premier David Makhura visited the West Rand district municipality, which was identified as the lowest-performing subdistrict, with only 8% of the total population vaccinated.
Makhura and Mabuza witnessed the vaccination of provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga, who got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site at Kagiso Mall.
WATCH: @Vuyo_Mhaga is the first person to receive his second jab at the Kagiso Mall pop-up vaccination site this morning. Deputy President @DDMabuza, Premier @David_Makhura and MEC @DrMokgethi oversee the vaccination. #iChooseVaccination pic.twitter.com/A7AOmtzj1f— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) September 2, 2021
More than 3-million J&J and Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Gauteng so far.
Makhura interacted with residents who were vaccine-hesitant and concerned about the side-effects of the jab.
“The vaccine does have side-effects but it doesn't mean you will die from them,” he said.
“When you get vaccinated, you need to disclose if you are unwell or if you have flu because if you get the jab while you're sick, that complicates how the work of the vaccine is supposed to work in your system. The nurses can then recommend what to do next.”
The province intensified its drive in recent weeks to get more residents vaccinated. There are daily pop-up vaccination sites in different parts of Gauteng where walk-ins are allowed.