Nelson Mandela Bay ANC branches push for elective conference

Leaders frustrated by lack of directive from Luthuli House on disputes

PREMIUM

ANC branches in Nelson Mandela Bay have called on party bosses to give them the green light to have a regional elective conference.



This was after ANC regional task team (RTT) co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula said out of the 46 branches that successfully had branch general meetings (BGMs) and elected councillor-candidates and delegates to the planned conference, 22 were yet to be verified and cleared by Luthuli House as there were disputes lodged...