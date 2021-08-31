KZN ANC pins hopes on bid to reopen IEC candidate list for elections

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has put its hopes behind the party’s bid to reopen the Electoral Commission (IEC) candidate list for the local government elections in October.

Failure to succeed will put the party on the back foot going into the elections and deeply undermine its electoral performance.

Provincial ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli on Tuesday expressed “a serious concern” that in a number of municipalities, particularly in the Mzala Nxumalo, Inkosi Bhambatha and General Gizenga Maqina Mpanza regions, the ANC could not register some wards and candidates.