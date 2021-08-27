'That will never happen': Mabuza says Eskom privatisation not on the cards

There are no plans in the pipeline to privatise embattled power utility Eskom — at least according to Deputy President David Mabuza.

He made the remarks on Thursday while responding to oral questions during a virtual sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

“There is no intention by this government to privatise the generation of electricity by Eskom ... That will never happen. The only thing we spoke about is the unbundling of Eskom, which is on course,” he said.

This comes amid the country’s ongoing load-shedding and energy supply woes, with speculation raised about the future of the utility.

Some fears were fuelled by a big explosion at the Medupi power station this month, effectively leading to all work there being suspended. The affect on the national grid is yet to be determined.