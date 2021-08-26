JUST IN | Patriotic Alliance threatens legal action over Bay municipality’s employment equity plan

The Patriotic Alliance has threatened to take the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to court over its employment equity plan, saying coloured people continue being overlooked for employment and promotion.



The PA, which previously called for the metro to undertake an audit of its employees before any vacancies were filled, said on Thursday it would file papers at the high court in Gqeberha challenging the municipality’s equity plan...