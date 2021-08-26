Herman Mashaba's 'solution' to unemployment crisis: 'Vote the ANC out'

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has weighed in on SA's unemployment rate reaching a new record high in the second quarter.

This week, Stats SA revealed that the unemployment rate had reached 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021, up from 32.6% in the first quarter.

The statistics agency found that the number of unemployed people was 7.82-million in the three months to the end of June, compared with 7.24-million in the previous three months.

The rate was the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008. According to an expanded definition, unemployment includes those discouraged from seeking work.

In a statement entitled “Vote the ANC out to give residents jobs”, Mashaba said the stats demonstrated the need for better leadership to “save the almost 12-million South Africans without jobs, and without the hope of finding a job”.