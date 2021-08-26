DA mayoral candidate Bhanga takes charm offensive to northern areas

At home affairs, office manager Mlindi Mdyogolo told of how queues at the office had increased since Covid-19.

He said they only had a staff of five which made the turnaround time slower.

“We have more than five working stations and the students working here can’t access our systems.

“The department is unable to give us more staff due to a shortage of funds.

“Staff who have left are not replaced. Last year, I lost two people and a year before, I lost one and those were never replaced.

“This year, I’m losing two more people and I’m also considering leaving because I’m over 55.

“We have schools around us and these kids only have time available in the afternoon.

“I made a plea to my staff to allow the kids to come and at least collect their documents yet our staff exiting time is 2pm,” Mdyogolo said.

The office manager said cable theft was also an issue, with an internet cable stolen not too long ago resulting in them being unable to render services for a week.

Outside, an irate Petronella Sias said she had been waiting since 6.30am to get a temporary ID.

“It’s now 11.15am and I have still not been helped. They took in people earlier and stopped right before me.

’I got a temporary ID in August last year and that was valid for only two months.

“Shortly after I contracted Covid-19 and I was sick for a long time.

’I can only get a temporary ID because we’re told they can’t make IDs for people who aren’t getting them for the first time due to alert level three lockdown,” Sias said.

Northern areas constituency leader Yusuf Cassim said Bhanga was a hardworking mayor who delivered quality services to the people.

“The people of the northern areas are tired of being second-class citizens and mayor Bhanga is committed to bringing quality services, which is evident in the recently opened customer care centre,” he said.

The centre opened its doors to the public on August 17, after closing in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

While walking around the mall, some people were heard whispering: “wie is die?” [who is this?].

Others, who knew who he was, were seen taking selfies with him and raising service delivery issues from long queues to rectification of RDP houses.

Bhanga promised to write to home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to request intervention, with Cassim adding he would also write to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, requesting that the issue be placed on the agenda of the portfolio committee on home affairs.

Addressing a crowd gathered outside the mall, Bhanga said the northern areas and the Bay deserve uninterrupted good governance for the next five years.

“This is only possible if the DA receives a majority of 51% in the upcoming local government elections.”

It is not yet clear whether the municipal elections will be postponed to February 28 as per the IEC Constitutional Court application because of Covid-19 cases, or whether they will go ahead on October 27.

HeraldLIVE