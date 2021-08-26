ANC to go to court to force IEC to reopen candidate registration process

The ANC will approach the electoral court to force the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen the local government election candidate list process.

This after the governing party said it had difficulties registering its candidates on the IEC website, which it said suffered technical problems in the final hours before the deadline on Monday.

According to the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, another factor the ANC will put forward in their court application is that the party was heavily affected by the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown, which banned all political gatherings, meaning branches and communities did not have enough time to hold meetings.

“The process of registering our candidates to the IEC experienced major challenges on Monday ... We’re assessing the effect of these challenges and [the] way forward. We will be approaching the electoral court to reopen the process for at least one day for corrections and additions to be made,” Duarte said.

“The challenges we faced were caused by a combination of factors, many out of our control. First of all, the Covid-19 level 4 [restrictions] banned all meetings for most of July and this meant that more than 15,000 branch and community meetings had to be held from late July until August 20 to nominate and hold meetings with ward candidates.”