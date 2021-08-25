IEC will be 'technically ready' for elections even if vote is not postponed

The SA Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will be “technically in a position" to hold local government elections should the Constitutional Court not rule in its favour.

The commission is asking the highest court in the land to postpone the polls, currently promulgated for October 27, to February next year so they can be free and fair in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said on Tuesday: “The commission will technically be in a position to prepare an election, in other words, the commission will be in a position to secure voting stations, to print ballot papers, train staff and provide for all other requisites logistical material, that we will do, but that does not mean an election will then meet the constitutional standard of freeness and fairness, but for its part, the commission will meet its deadline should we not be successful in the ConCourt."

If the elections forge ahead, the commission said it would however be impossible to have a voter registration weekend which has already been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.

"If we have to proceed on October 27, then it will be basis of the voters' roll as it stood on August 3, when the minister proclaimed the election date," said Mamabolo.

The sentiments come hours after the commission’s deadline for political parties and independent candidates vying to compete in the polls to submit their nominations and prescribed election deposits.