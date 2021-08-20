Decision to jail Zuma was patently lawful: Helen Suzman Foundation

Using international law to interpret whether former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration was justified would only confirm that his imprisonment did not violate his right to security and freedom.

This is an argument the Helen Suzman Foundation made in its submissions to the Constitutional Court on whether the apex court had to take the implications of international law into account over Zuma’s detention.

The court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail after finding him guilty of contempt of court.

Early this month, the ConCourt called on all parties involved in the case to make legal submissions on whether it was “obliged to consider” the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights when looking at the fair trial rights under SA's constitution, as well as the right not to be detained without trial.

This after Zuma filed an application for a rescission of the court judgment which directed his imprisonment.