Bitou officials accused of bribery set to return to work on Monday
Two senior Bitou municipal officials placed on 10-day special leave in connection with bribery allegations are expected to report back to work on Monday.
Their special leave lapsed on Friday and the council could not decide whether to suspend them as there was no quorum after the DA and the Active United Front (AUF) skipped the special council meeting...
