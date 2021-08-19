Parliament may have to start 'from scratch' in holding Mkhwebane accountable, says DA in court papers

If allowed to stand, the recent high court judgment on parliament’s impeachment rules would force it to start “from scratch” in holding public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane accountable, the DA said in court papers.

The party, which brought the impeachment motion against Mkhwebane in parliament, on Thursday filed its application to the Constitutional Court to appeal against the Western Cape High Court’s judgment that found parliament’s impeachment rules for the heads of chapter nine institutions unconstitutional.

A day earlier, the speaker applied to appeal and acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said he would recommend that the process for Mkhwebane be suspended in the meantime. Both have approached the highest court urgently, with the DA saying that, for as long as it takes the appeal to be determined, the National Assembly is “precluded from its constitutionally entrenched function”.

“This is obviously a very serious concern and the appeals consequently need to be resolved expeditiously,” said the DA’s attorney Elzanne Jonker in an affidavit to the Constitutional Court.