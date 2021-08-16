Politics

Ward 16 members protest over ANC councillor candidate nominations

By Herald Reporter - 16 August 2021

While only one ANC branch in Nelson Mandela Bay is yet to finalise its ward councillor nominations, the process has not been without problem. 

Though the majority of the 59 branches that have elected ward councillor candidates for the upcoming local government elections are satisfied, some have protested and objected to the process, claiming it was flawed...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
August 1990: Remembering Port Elizabeth's Northern Areas uprising

Most Read