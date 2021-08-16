Ward 16 members protest over ANC councillor candidate nominations
While only one ANC branch in Nelson Mandela Bay is yet to finalise its ward councillor nominations, the process has not been without problem.
Though the majority of the 59 branches that have elected ward councillor candidates for the upcoming local government elections are satisfied, some have protested and objected to the process, claiming it was flawed...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.