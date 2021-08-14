ConCourt breaking international law by refusing to free Zuma, says Mpofu

The Constitutional Court's apparent refusal to release Jacob Zuma pending its decision on whether to rescind its imprisonment order is an “egregious violation” of international law, the former president's lawyers said in court papers on Friday.

They were responding to the court's request for submissions on the implications of international law on Zuma’s detention.

The court is considering whether to rescind its order that he be imprisoned for contempt of court after he defied its order to attend the state capture commission.

Zuma was taken into custody on July 8 to begin a 15-month sentence. The court heard arguments on July 12 and reserved judgment.

But on August 6 it asked all the parties to the case for legal arguments on whether it is “obliged to consider” the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights when looking at the fair trial rights under the SA constitution; as well as the right not to be detained without trial.

Section 39(1) of the constitution says that when interpreting the bill of rights, courts “must consider international law”.

In its directions, the ConCourt specifically asked about articles 9 and 14(5) of the covenant and “decisions of the human rights committee”.

Article 9 sets out a number of rights of accused and arrested people and article 14(5) says that “everyone convicted of a crime shall have the right to his conviction and sentence being reviewed by a higher tribunal according to law”.