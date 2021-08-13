PODCAST | Former President Kgalema Motlanthe explains why the ANC needs a national electoral committee

In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, host Mike Siluma speaks to the head of the ANC’s national electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, about the party’s plan to improve the quality of its candidates in the forthcoming local elections. Motlanthe, a former president of the country and deputy president of the ANC, also talked about the importance of local government in our democracy and why the ANC has been marred by internal violence.



