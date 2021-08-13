Four ANC branches still to nominate candidates

Clock ticking with IEC deadline set for August 23 despite moves to postpone municipal poll

Four ANC branches yet to nominate councillor candidates for the October 27 local government elections in Nelson Mandela Bay are racing against time as the process has to be wrapped up and candidates’ details submitted to the IEC by August 23.



However, there is a high possibility that the polls could be postponed to February if the Constitutional Court grants the IEC its application...