Nomination of candidates for EC ANC PEC set for September

Regional ANC leaders in the Eastern Cape have until September 9 to finalise the nomination of candidates who will participate in the election processes of the provincial executive committee.

While an official date for the party’s ninth elective conference in the province has not yet been set, the term of the eighth PEC lapses on October 1.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the PEC had set the cut-off date for September 9 to finalise the nomination of candidates, as part of a roadmap for the ninth provincial conference.

The party in June said it would forge ahead with its regional elective conference by holding hybrid virtual gatherings, in light of Covid-19 limitations.

