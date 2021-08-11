Did Zuma take Ramaphosa or Gupta advice on Brian Molefe’s appointment?

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he proposed to then president Jacob Zuma in 2015 that Brian Molefe was the perfect person to steer the Eskom ship forward.

Ramaphosa revealed this during his appearance at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.

His revelation threw a spanner in the works of previous evidence the inquiry had heard about Molefe’s controversial appointment as boss of the power utility.

The inquiry had previously heard from businessman Hank Bester that he was told by Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa in 2014 that Molefe, then Transnet boss, would move to Eskom at the insistence of the Gupta family.

Former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, who appointed Molefe, also told the inquiry the name was suggested to her by Zuma.

Ramaphosa said he, upon realising government's attempts to turn around the state-owned enterprise were too messy and confusing, approached Zuma and proposed Molefe as the appropriate Mr Fix It.

That the Guptas had earmarked Molefe for the same position was information to which Ramaphosa was not privy, he said.

“It was a coincidence. My approach to president Zuma was a clear proposal on how best we could resolve challenges Eskom was facing,” he said.