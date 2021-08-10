EFF wants tougher laws to end GBV and struggles faced by women

Malema said women may as well be subjected to the pass laws of the apartheid regime, because they could not walk freely in taxi-ranks without being harassed, or be out at night without fear of being kidnapped.

“The democratic South Africa has subjected the women of this country, to invisible pass-laws, in the form of permanent harassment and making them live in fear in the land of their birth,” he said.

He took an issue with police officers, who, despite rape being rife in the country, continued to subject rape victims to secondary harassment, ridicule, and would instruct them to resolve abuse as a family matter.

The secondary victimization of GBV victims was the reason a majority of cases remain unreported, he said.

“To curb this, there must be education of the police on gender justice and the establishment of specialised law enforcement units to deal with women-related crimes,” he said.

Malema was speaking at an EFF virtual rally commemorating 65 years since thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings protesting against the apartheid government's pass laws.

He said the EFF wants GBV and sexual crime cases to be made schedule 5 offences that are most likely to not receive bail in court, in order to protect communities and victims from intimidation and further abuse.