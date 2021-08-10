Politics

Covid-19 claims sixth Nelson Mandela Bay councillor

Disbelief at death of hardworking, selfless DA representative Andy Jordan

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 10 August 2021

A dedicated servant of the people who got things done by the book.

This how Nelson Mandela Bay political leaders described DA councillor Andy Jordan, who died aged 45  on Sunday...

