Covid-19 claims sixth Nelson Mandela Bay councillor
Disbelief at death of hardworking, selfless DA representative Andy Jordan
A dedicated servant of the people who got things done by the book.
This how Nelson Mandela Bay political leaders described DA councillor Andy Jordan, who died aged 45 on Sunday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.